Donald Trump dismisses lawsuit against former fixer Michael Cohen

Former President Donald Trump is dropping a lawsuit he filed against his former fixer and attorney Michael Cohen.

The lawsuit alleged Cohen had breached his fiduciary duty to keep Trump's confidences.

Trump had been scheduled to sit for a deposition in the case but delayed it until next week because, he told the judge, he would be attending his civil trial in New York.

Trump announced he was dismissing the suit in a one-page court filing.

The lawsuit had taken aim at Cohen's book, podcast and other statements that have been critical of Trump and described the unraveling of a long relationship.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

