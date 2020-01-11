'Help me! Somebody': Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas

WICHITA, Kansas -- A boy who seemed to be lost and was captured on doorbell camera pleading for help is now safe and back at home.

A Kansas couple was not at their home in Wichita when the boy ran up to their door and begged for help.

Doorbell camera footage shows the boy rushing up to the door and crying "Help me! Somebody!"

After receiving a notification, the couple quickly jumped into action and called the police. They also returned home to look for the boy and posted the video online to see if anybody else had spotted him.

They later found out the boy was safety returned home, but police are not sharing any other details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansasmissing boycaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infant twins die after found at Queens hotel in cardiac arrest
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
AccuWeather: Weekend could be record-setting
Communities engage in dialogue one month after Jersey City attack
Construction workers freed after trench collapse in NY
Man charged in 3 random NYC attacks released under bail reform
Show More
Man charged with murder, sex abuse in death of 92-year-old woman
Fire consumes strip club in New Jersey
Record number of turtles rescued on LI due to climate change
NYPD releases bodycam video of deadly police shooting
Beloved 190-year-old Queens Tavern will remain open
More TOP STORIES News