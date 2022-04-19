Talks progressing ahead of New York City's doorman strike deadline

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11766122" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks to Dr. Jay Varma about the Florida judge who overturned the CDC's federal mask mandate for public transit. "This is a real challenge," Varma said.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Talks to avert a doorman strike in New York City "are progressing," with hopes both sides will come to a resolution ahead of Wednesday's strike deadline."I would say that things are progressing and hopefully as they continue to progress, we'll find a path to a resolution of this agreement that these essential workers, they deserve and earn," 32BJ-SEIU President Kyle Bragg, who represents the doormen, said on NY1 Tuesday morning.He said that he's "hopeful" despite the void between those involved."There's still a big void between the two parties but we have come to the table, both with an appetite to deliver a contract that is right for this membership, and I think to this point people have been dealing in good faith and I remain hopeful we can find a path to a settlement," he added.It's a sentiment that the Realty Advisory Board shares."While we have made progress over the past few weeks of negotiations, we still have a gap to bridge," the Realty Advisory Board said in a statement. "We are committed to meeting with the union leadership every day to achieve a fair contract."More than 30,000 building workers and doormen at more than 3,000 luxury buildings authorized a strike last week. A major point of contention is a management proposal demanding cuts to the workers' paid vacation and sick time, as well as proposals for workers to contribute toward their health insurance, currently paid for entirely by building and apartment owners.The strike would impact more than 550,000 building residents, disrupting their package and mail deliveries.Bragg said his members were essential workers that facilitated work at home for residents during the pandemic."They are incredibly aware and appreciative of the incredible sacrifices these workers have made over the past two years, many of whom have had to work remotely, and our workers made life very comfortable for them to do that. They are the gatekeepers, they are the ones that kept the homes, their buildings clean and sanitized. They are the ones who have taken in the incredible increase in package deliveries, and food deliveries. All of the things that made it possible for the tenants of this city to work remotely, our members provided those services," he said.The union contract covers superintendents, porters, handymen, concierges, and door attendants in properties owned or managed by Related Companies, Allied Partners, Vornado Realty Trust, and other firms that negotiate together as the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, which has properties in every borough except The Bronx.----------