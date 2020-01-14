Dozens of cars destroyed by fire at Bellport auction lot

BELLPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Dozens of cars in an auction lot went up in flames in Suffolk County.
Video shows fire tearing through the lot on Montauk Highway in Bellport.
The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and damaged or destroyed as many as 25 cars.
There are no reports of any serious injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
