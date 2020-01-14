Dozens of cars destroyed by fire at Bellport auction lot

By Eyewitness News
BELLPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Dozens of cars in an auction lot went up in flames in Suffolk County.

Video shows fire tearing through the lot on Montauk Highway in Bellport.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and damaged or destroyed as many as 25 cars.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellportsuffolk countyfirecar fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UES fire injures 12 people, including firefighters, newborn
Tenant accused of fatally pushing landlord down stairs, family says
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Repairs, cleanup continue after UWS water main break
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
Show More
NYPD probed for possible racial bias on New York City subway
AccuWeather: More clouds Tuesday, PM shower
Connecticut schools ready to help students from Puerto Rico
Woman fatally stabbed at NY apartment: police
Woman distracted by GPS drives into New Jersey lake: Police
More TOP STORIES News