COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, HHS Sec. Alex Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine at NIH event

BETHESDA, Md. -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning during a vaccination kickoff event at the National Institutes of Health.

They got the first dose of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci heads, that received emergency use authorization in the United States days ago.

NIH Director Francis S. Collins, NIH Office of Research Services Director Colleen A. McGowan and several NIH clinical health care workers also received the vaccine. The agency said it will distribute 100 doses of the vaccine to its frontline workers today and expects to receive a "sizeable shipment" of vaccines from the state of Maryland to continue inoculations next week.

The NIH event comes one day after President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe. The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.

President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on live television on Monday, Dec. 21, as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.



Other top government officials have been in the first wave of Americans to be inoculated against COVID-19 as part of the largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers were given doses Friday. They chose to publicize their injections as part of a campaign to convince Americans that the vaccines are safe and effective amid skepticism, especially among Republicans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
