Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book

The United State's top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Athony Fauci, is going to be the subject of an inspirational book that's coming out this summer.

Most recently, Fauci has lead America's battle against COVID-19, but he achieved national recognition back in the 1980s for his research into HIV/AIDS.

Publisher Simon and Schuster said the book will be titled "Doctor Fauci: How a boy from Brooklyn became America's doctor."

SEE ALSO: Morehead Planetarium publishes children's book about man who trained NASA astronauts

The author, Kate Messner, said she was inspired by what she calls Fauci's "determined curiosity."

The book is expected to go on sale by the end of June.
