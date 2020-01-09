Dr. Jennifer Ashton reveals path to self-care in new book

NEW YORK (WABC) -- How can you become happier, healthier and fitter in a year? Dr. Jennifer Ashton has the solution in her new book.
The 'Self-Care Solution' is the title of ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton's new book, which explains the monthly self-care challenges that she created for herself to develop healthier habits.
Ashton says her first challenge began as a New Year's Resolution to give up alcohol for the month of January, but once she completed that challenge she decided to take on a new one for each month of the year.
The small challenges that Ashton recommends include everything from drinking more water every day to trying meditation and stretching.
Dr. Ashton says doing the challenges individually allows you to see how each individual change impacts your health and how you can make it sustainable.
"Even in the month where I felt I failed my wellness challenges, I learned something about myself that was really, really important," Ashton said.
'The Self-Care Solution' is available now.
