Arts & Entertainment

Video: Rapper Drake spotted on date at empty Dodger Stadium

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Drake spotted on date at empty Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Drake might have taken the cake for the best date night ever after hosting a private dinner date right on the field at Dodger Stadium.

On Thursday night, our sister station KABC's helicopter spotted the Grammy Award-winning artist with his date along the third-base line in front of the dugout with an assortment of food surrounded by what appears to be multiple vases filled with flowers. Adding to the extravagance was an apparent waiter at a separate table just feet from the pair.

Drake, 34, had a custom Dodgers jerseys with the words "the boy" while his date, Johanna Leia, was wearing one with her name on the back.



The rapper appears to have an affinity for lavish gatherings at sports venues. In May, the "Desires" rapper reportedly celebrated winning the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards by renting out Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, with a capacity of 70,000, for a dinner on the 50-yard line.

The Dodgers told KABC in a statement that Drake "made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebritydrakerapperu.s. & worldlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks the Tri-State
AccuWeather: Warm, humid with spotty thunderstorms
Fast-moving Elsa unleashes flash flooding, wind damage
Power problems, downed trees on Long Island as Elsa arrives
Woman struck in face with stray bullet inside NYC apartment
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
9-month-old baby girl, grandmother killed in NJ fire
Show More
Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78
NYPD's 'Saturday Night Lights' program expands to 100 gyms city-wide
Suspect in custody after spending more than a day barricaded in Newark
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Suspect shot and killed by NYPD officers in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News