Search for gunmen in deadly Bronx drive-by shooting caught on camera

Surveillance video shows people ducking and running to safety as a gunman opened fire from a black Mercedes sedan.
It happened Saturday at 7:39 p.m. near East 174 Street and Clay Avenue in the Claremont section.
Police say 27-year-old Joshua Garcia was struck in the chest and died at St. Barnabas Hospital.
A 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. They were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where they were listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
