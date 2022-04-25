Search for gunmen in deadly Bronx drive-by shooting caught on camera

By Eyewitness News
Search for gunman in deadly drive-by shooting in the Bronx

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunmen involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows people ducking and running to safety as a gunman opened fire from a black Mercedes sedan.


It happened Saturday at 7:39 p.m. near East 174 Street and Clay Avenue in the Claremont section.

Police say 27-year-old Joshua Garcia was struck in the chest and died at St. Barnabas Hospital.



A 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. They were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where they were listed in stable condition.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

