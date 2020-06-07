George Floyd

Driver attempts to plow group of peaceful protesters in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An apparent angry driver attempted to plow into a group of peaceful protesters in Brooklyn Saturday night.

The incident took place at St. John's Place and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights.

The video shows the vehicle going up on a sidewalk and nearly hitting several bicyclists.



One man climbed onto the roof of the SUV and tried to get the driver to stop.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

