Driver attempts to plow group of peaceful protesters in Brooklyn

Angry guy drove into #BlackLivesMattters protest at Brooklyn & St Johns pic.twitter.com/CROylv9X80 — Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein (@msrbklyn) June 7, 2020

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An apparent angry driver attempted to plow into a group of peaceful protesters in Brooklyn Saturday night.The incident took place at St. John's Place and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights.The video shows the vehicle going up on a sidewalk and nearly hitting several bicyclists.One man climbed onto the roof of the SUV and tried to get the driver to stop.There were no reports of any serious injuries.----------