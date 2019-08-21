Driver charged with manslaughter in chain-reaction Brooklyn crash that killed cyclist

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The driver who allegedly ran a red light in Brooklyn and caused a chain reaction crash that led to the death of a bicyclist is now facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter.

Police say 18-year-old Umar Mirza Baig and was traveling on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood when he sped through a red light and then was T-boned by a car traveling on Avenue L.

The vehicles both spun out after the crash, and the other vehicle involved hit 52-year-old bicyclist Jose Alzorriz, of Park Slope. One of the vehicles also then jumped a sidewalk and crashed into a building.

The incident was the 19th bicyclist death in the city this year.

Baig is now charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation, reckless driving, disobey traffic device, traffic device violation and speeding.

