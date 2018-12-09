A driver is dead after he was found lying alongside his car on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Sunday.The 33-year-old man was discovered along the passenger side of his blue 2008 Ford Mustang near Exit 4 in the Bath Beach section at about 4:40 a.m.He had suffered severe head trauma.The man was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police believe another vehicle was involved and fled the scene.The NYPD's Coillision Investigation Squad was called in to investigate.----------