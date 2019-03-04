Driver, good Samaritan rescued after car goes into Passaic River in New Jersey

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Both a woman whose car went into a New Jersey river and the good Samaritan who tried to save her had to be rescued on Monday morning.Authorities say the driver struck a guardrail on Route 21 before going into the Passaic River.She was able to get out through the window and made it to the top of her car.The good Samaritan jumped into the water to help her before the car floated away about 100 yards from shore.Police threw life preservers into the water to get both people out before the car sank and became fully submerged."She was able to get out the window onto the back of the car, a good Samaritan driving on Route 21 saw the accident, he ended up jumping in the river to rescue her, he was holding onto her when two Belleville police officers arrived on scene, they threw life preservers to both the victim and the witness and we pulled them both out," Lt. John McAloon with the Belleville Police Department said.Both the driver and the good Samaritan were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police were waiting on a dive team to arrive to the scene and pull the car out of the water.----------