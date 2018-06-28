Driver slams car into construction trailer in Brooklyn; 3 injured

Three people were injured int he crash.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after slamming his car into a construction trailer in Brooklyn.

The mangled car was left wedged under the trailer.

Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Johnson Avenue in East Williamsburg.

Officers said a woman in the car and a construction worker in the trailer were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

