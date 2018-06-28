EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after slamming his car into a construction trailer in Brooklyn.
The mangled car was left wedged under the trailer.
Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Johnson Avenue in East Williamsburg.
Officers said a woman in the car and a construction worker in the trailer were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts