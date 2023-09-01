NYPD plans to use drones to respond to large gathering complaints Labor Day weekend

There is pushback from some on the NYPD's plan to use drones to surveil large gatherings.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD says it will be using drones to respond to complaints about large gatherings this Labor Day weekend.

Police say they will use the surveillance footage they see to determine if they need to send any additional resources to a specific location.

"The drones are going to be responding to non-priority calls and priority calls, if example, if we have any 311 calls. If a caller states there is a large crowd, large party in the backyard, we will be utilizing our assets to go out, to check on the party," said Kaz Daughtry, Assistant NYC Police Commissioner.

The plan is drawing backlash from community advocates, raising questions about whether drone use violates laws for police surveillance.

Mayor Eric Adams says he wants the NYPD to embrace the use of drones, citing Israel's use of the technology after his visit last month.

