Safety tips: Officials warn of pool, beach drownings as temperatures spike

ROSLYN, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County are warning parents of the drowning dangers associated with pools and the beach as temperatures spike across Long Island, urging them to stay vigilant to keep children safe.County Executive Laura Curran joined Stew and Kim Leonard, who tragically lost their child in a pool drowning, along with lifeguards and CPR instructors at the Christopher Morley Park pool.The Leonard family has raised millions of dollars to promote water safety after their 21-month old son Stewie died in a swimming pool accident."If you're home, you are the lifeguard, so that's why it's important to never let a child out of sight," Curran said. "You might want to think about life jackets or water wings for smaller children as well, when they're learning how to swim."More than 800 children drown each year, more than half of them under the age of 5.Stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic and canceled vacations, many families decided to build pools in record numbers last year to make quarantine more enjoyable.Mid-June and July is typically the hottest time of the year, when thousands of Long Island residents are utilizing local pools.Swim lessons were also on hold during the pandemic for many families, so now, swim safety experts worry that some kids may be at risk of drowning due to missed time of lessons in the water.Swim lessons build muscle memory, especially if there's an emergency in the water, and instructors say it's important to refresh your family on safety measures this summer.Top tips to prevent drownings include:--Never leave a child unattended in or near water--Teach children how to swim--Be sure children are able to roll onto their backs in the water and float--Teach children not to swim alone--Use a U.S. Coast Guard approved flotation device that properly fits your child--Teach children to stay away from drains--Ensure all pools and spas, both in your backyard and any public pool you may visit, have compliant drain covers--Install proper barriers, covers and alarms on and around your pool and spa--Know how to perform CPR on children and adultsA heat advisory has been issued in Nassau County for Thursday and Friday, with heat indexes into the triple digits.----------