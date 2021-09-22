Nassau County school bus driver arrested for DWI with kids onboard

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A school bus driver in Nassau County has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk with children onboard.

Hempstead police say they were called to South Franklin and Grove streets Monday at 4:50 p.m. to perform a welfare check on a woman who was slumped behind the steering wheel of a school bus.

Police say when they tended to Mercedes Parada, 29, they observed multiple "clues" that she was intoxicated.

They placed Parada under arrest at the scene.



All children were accounted for and safely released to their parents. The investigation is ongoing.

Parada is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 15) under the Leandra Law, and endangering the welfare of a child.

