What are the health benefits of participating in Dry January?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dry January is in full swing for the more than 1 million people who are participating in the United States.

Dry January is when you abstain from drinking alcohol for the full month.

Dr. Darien Sutton has the details on the health benefits to your body and mental health when you take part in the challenge.

You can watch his segment in full in the media player above.