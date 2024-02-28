NYC trash bin rule about to begin, new bill aims to tackle plastic packaging and recycling

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New legislation is looking to dramatically reduce the amount of plastic in shipments and on store shelves in New York State.

It's called the "Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act."

The bill looks to greatly reduce how much plastic packaging New York consumes over the next 12 years.

It also bans toxic chemicals like pigments in plastics that make them difficult to recycle.

It would shift penalties to the plastic producers.

Businesses would be charged fees depending on how much plastic is used in their packaging.

State regulators would also be able to fine companies as much as $1,000 for violations.

Officials say the best way to increase recycling is to reduce the amount needed to recycle.

Meantime, New York City is also continuing its battle against rats and cleaning up city streets.

The city sanitation department posted on X (formerly Twitter) using Taylor Swift with a PhotoShopped plastic bin to remind New Yorkers that we're entering our "Bin Era."

That's because starting March 1, all businesses in the city will be required to store their trash in bins with secure lids when setting it out for collection.

Businesses will have a one-month grace period before fines will be issued.

