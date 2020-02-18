New Jersey family with transgender daughter praises Dwyane Wade and his family's journey

Wade spoke out on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday about raising Zaya, who has helped carry the family through her desire to be identified as a girl.
"As parents we put our hopes and we put our fears on our kids, and with Zaya, we decided to listen to her and she's leading us along this journey," Wade said.
Her story and her life has made Wade open up about fatherhood, parenthood and loving your children.
"We love the fact that she doesn't have to hide who she is," he said.
The NBA future Hall of Famer's appearance with Robin Roberts on GMA was applauded by other parents with transgender children.
Rebekah Bruesehoff's parents watched the interview, knowing it would have a power impact on kids like Rebekah.
"He's doing everything right, he and his family have come behind Zaya and really done their research, done their education, and realized what it means to support her in being who she is," Christopher Bruesehoff said.
"Our daughter lit up from the inside when we saw who she was and celebrated that, she was a different kid," Jamie Bruesehoff said.
Wade is being featured in an upcoming story on ESPN, and even acknowledged the challenges his family faces in the face of critics.
"It was a process for us to sit down with our daughter and find out who she is and what she likes," Wade said.
But having a major public figure like Wade reveal his family's love for Zaya is getting nothing but support from parents like him.
"To have a really positive story out there, to say this is a celebration of our daughter and who she is, is so critical," Jamie said.
