NYC mayor, NJ governor campaigns keep pace as early voting enters final day

In the race for New York City mayor, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa is back on the campaign trail.
On Friday, he suffered a broken arm after he was hit by a cab on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
On Sunday, Sliwa visited a fire house in Midtown and highlighted his support for city employees who do not want to get a COVID vaccine.
By Monday, firefighters, police officers and sanitation workers must get at least one dose or be put on unpaid leave.
"On January 2, I'll roll back all the mandates -- we will rehire every one of these civil servants who have not been paid off, they've been fired," Sliwa said.
Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams took this final day of early voting to hold several get out the vote rallies.
The democratic nominee had eight stops planned, but canceled one on Staten Island, where 90 minutes earlier competitor Curtis Sliwa attended an anti-vaccine mandate rally.
"I love protest, I love demonstrations, I've done them before, will do it again, it's part of New York energy," Adams said.
A day earlier, Adams appeared alongside Sen. Charles Schumer at an LGBTQ Get Out the Vote event at The Q nightclub in Midtown.
"We're going to wake up this city, wake up our nightlife, wake up the days and the energy that New York has to offer," Adams said.
In the race for New Jersey governor, during a rally in Somerset County Saturday, Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy described his Republican challenger Jack Ciatterelli as an extremist.
"The choice, ladies and gentlemen, is stark. There's so much at stake for middle-class families, for moms, for women, for unions, for our precious kids, for our environmental agenda for our public safety and our public health," Murphy said.
Meanwhile, Ciattarelli urged voters during a rally in Lavallette not to dwell on the recent poll numbers which show Murphy with a 9% lead.
"Internal polling in our camp and in the Murphy camp shows this as a dead heat, a dead heat. I'm in a better position today and have been for the last week than Christine Todd Whitman, Chris Christie and Tom Kean, Sr. were at this point in time," Ciattarelli said.
