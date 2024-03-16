23-year-old man dead, found with gunshot wound to the head in East Flatbush, Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

NYPD responded to a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. of a person shot in front of 8906 Ditmas Avenue.

Upon arrival, police officers found the 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

First responders transported the victim to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There are currently no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

