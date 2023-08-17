Man injured in police-involved shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

One person was struck by gunfire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on Thursday.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was injured in a police-involved shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

Police were directing traffic away from the intersection of East 95th Street and Clarkson Avenue as they investigated.

Officers are asking people to avoid this area.

The man who was shot was taken to Kings County Hospital and was expected to survive.

A police officer was taken to SUNY Downstate Medical Center for treatment of tinnitus.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

