NYC local food pantries working to combat food insecurity this Thanksgiving season

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Just one week away from Thanksgiving, giving is the operative word in East Harlem.

On Tuesday, volunteers were preparing to hand out 6,000 turkeys, pantry items - the New York Common Pantry is gearing up to distribute 400 meal packages for the next four days.

"More New Yorkers are going without food and the need to help our neighbors in crisis is greater and larger than last year," said CEO of Robin Hood Richard Buery Jr.

In fact, food hardship has gone up since 2021 - then affecting 39% of families with children.

According to the Robin Hood Poverty Tracker, that number went up to 43% in 2022, marking an increase, in part, attributed to the demand expounded by the migrant crisis.

"This year so far, we're seeing a 615% increase in the number of migrants coming to our facility," said Executive Director NY Common Pantry Stephen Grimaldi. "That increase is obviously stretching our resources significantly."

Across town in Harlem on Tuesday, those New Yorkers in need lined up outside of the Food Bank for New York to get help with their holiday meals.

While there, they were met up with several players from the New York Jets, who were at the Food Pantry to help hand out meals to residents.

The Jets and Campbell's Chunky Soup donated $15,000 to the food bank, but the most important gesture of the day was a helping hand. A smiling face. Compassion and kindness.

"When you get back out in the real world, outside of football, outside of the stadium, this is what it's about," said Jets linebacker C.J. Mosely.

