Suspect sought after 17-year-old shot and injured in Manhattan

Police say the 17-year-old was shot outside a NYCHA complex in Manhattan.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is on the search for a suspect who shot a teenager overnight in Manhattan.

Police say the 17-year-old was shot in the hip while standing in the courtyard of the Wagner Houses in East Harlem just after midnight.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking for the suspect, a male, who was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and fleeing the scene on an e-bike.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.