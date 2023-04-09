Suspect sought after 17-year-old shot and injured in Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is on the search for a suspect who shot a teenager overnight in Manhattan.
Police say the 17-year-old was shot in the hip while standing in the courtyard of the Wagner Houses in East Harlem just after midnight.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Investigators are looking for the suspect, a male, who was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and fleeing the scene on an e-bike.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
