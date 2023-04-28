Fire spreads between cars after manhole explodes under vehicle in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a manhole exploded under a car in East Orange on Friday morning and the fire spread to two other cars.

The fire happened at the corner of Summit Street and North Munn Avenue around 8 a.m.

A faulty underground cable caused the manhole fire under the middle car and from there it spread to a taxi cab parked behind it and another vehicle ahead.

One police officer was injured as traffic was leaving from the area. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say it was not intentional, but happened as drivers were rushing to get off the block and away from the fire.

Officials in East Orange said there were temporary evacuations put in place, but those have since been lifted.

A school on North Munn rushed the kids out of the building and took them to the YMCA down the street. Those students will not return to the building Friday as their parents were called to pick them up.

PSE &G said they responded to the scene and they are working with local emergency responders to make sure the area is safe.

They said once the flames are extinguished, PSE &G will replace the damaged equipment as quickly and safely as possible.

By 11 a.m. there were about 40 customers without power.

