MTA subway cleaner randomly attacked at East Village subway station: Police

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A MTA subway cleaner was assaulted early Sunday morning in the East Village, according to police.

Officials say the suspect randomly punched the worker at 2:15 a.m. on the Second Avenue station's F line mezzanine.

The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and was still at the scene when police arrived, authorities said. She was then taken into custody with pending charges.

The MTA worker went to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover, officials said.

