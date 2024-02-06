67-year-old woman struck and killed by tow truck in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old woman was struck and killed by a tow truck in Manhattan Monday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on East 10th Street and Avenue C in the East Village.

Police say a 67-year-old woman was struck by a tow truck at the location.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

