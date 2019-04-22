'Easter Bunny' hops in and throws down during fight

ORLANDO, Florida -- Instead of baskets and chocolate, a person in an Easter bunny suit delivered fists and haymakers when he or she got in between a fight with a man and a woman.
In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, a scrum appears to take place in downtown Orlando. Just as combatants fall to the ground, the Easter bunny runs in and tries breaking it up.
The furry white knight then starts wailing at the man's torso. A police officer nearby breaks up the fight and the bunny steps away.
"The Easter bunny's shaking," one onlooker is heard saying on the video.
It's not known whether this fight was for real, but the sight of the gentle Easter symbol throwing hands is knocking out folks watching it.
WFTV in Orlando reported police didn't make any arrests.
