17-year-old boy shot in Bronx after fight breaks out near school: Police

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot near a school on Thursday, police say.

The teen was struck in the neck around 4:14 p.m. after a fight broke out amongst a group of kids.

The teen was taken to Lincoln Hospital and his injury is not life threatening, according to police.

A teen suspect is being sought by police.

Two years ago, the victim was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Cops caught him carrying a loaded handgun in plain sight.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

