Seen on ABC7NY: Eatup! NYC

NEW YORK -- Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning chef and restaurateur, and Herb Karlitz, veteran event marketer and international food festival producer - the duo who launched Harlem EatUp! - bring you the City's premiere program for local and culturally diverse cuisines.

Co-produced by award-winning producers Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions, EatUp! NYC is a one-hour program featuring Black and women-owned local restaurants in Harlem, Brooklyn, Queens and Newark, NJ.