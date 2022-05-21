Johns Hopkins University students invent edible tape designed to stop burritos from falling apart

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have designed 'Tastee tape.'
It's an adhesive that makes sure all the items inside wraps such as burritos stay locked inside instead of falling all over your plate.
It's made from food-grade fibrous scaffold and an edible adhesive and is safe to eat.
"The girl who came up with the idea, one of our team members, Erin, she was eating her burrito one day, and it was during the beginning of the semester when we had to come up with these ideas, and it was just everywhere, and she was like 'you know what, this is a problem to be fixed,'" senior Tyler Guarino said.
Tastee tape is clear, but the researchers added blue dye to it in some of the video they exhibited to illustrate how it can be used.
The creators are applying for a patent, so they aren't disclosing the tape's formula.
