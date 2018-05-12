EDUCATION

10th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program inspires students across Tri-State Area

Program founder, Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa, led a panel discussion with top TV, film, media and PR professionals who gave tips on how to pursue jobs in the industry.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Saturday was a day for young people to learn that with some hard work and determination that the sky is the limit when it comes to realizing their dreams.

More than 300 students from across the Tri-State Area came to the WABC studios on the Upper West Side for the 10th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program.

Our parent company, Disney is a proud sponsor and underwriter of the event.

'Get Reel' has given away more than $300 thousand in scholarships since its inception.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
