In the @LiveKellyRyan studio at @ABC7NY with @SadeABC for her 10th annual #getreelwithyourdreams panel and workshop. Through this incredible program @Disney has raised more than $300K in scholarship money for high school students; this year alone $50K! pic.twitter.com/WTSu8tczdT — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 12, 2018

Saturday was a day for young people to learn that with some hard work and determination that the sky is the limit when it comes to realizing their dreams.More than 300 students from across the Tri-State Area came to the WABC studios on the Upper West Side for the 10th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program.Program founder, Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa, led a panel discussion with top TV, film, media and PR professionals who gave tips on how to pursue jobs in the industry.Our parent company, Disney is a proud sponsor and underwriter of the event.'Get Reel' has given away more than $300 thousand in scholarships since its inception.