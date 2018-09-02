BACK TO SCHOOL

Back to School: Helping students with stress of social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Author Jessica Abo talks about students and the stress of social media in her book "Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media."

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Wednesday is the first day of school in New York City public schools, and students in many other districts have already headed back to class.

But today's students aren't just worried about class schedules and homework.

They also have the stress of social media.

So how do you make sure kids have a healthier relationship with social media?

Jessica Abo, the author of "Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media", joined us on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolsocial media
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACK TO SCHOOL
LI parents urged to make alternate plans amid school bus dispute
5 tips for stress-free school lunches
Yonkers easing fears of kids riding school bus for 1st time
Mold discovery delays school openings in New Jersey
More back to school
EDUCATION
LI parents urged to make alternate plans amid school bus dispute
DeVos: Schools can use federal money for guns
5 tips for stress-free school lunches
Yonkers easing fears of kids riding school bus for 1st time
More Education
Top Stories
Police dog killed in crash during pursuit on Long Island
Man charged with breaking into home and raping 11-year-old
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
Tight security being put in place for J'Ouvert Festival in Brooklyn
Man wanted in attempted rape outside laundry room in East Village
John McCain to be laid to rest in ceremony at Naval Academy
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
Thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
Show More
Thousands of rare insects and reptiles stolen from science center
'She wanted to be an exceptional wife and mother': Slain pregnant mom, kids mourned
U2 calls off concert after Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice'
Newark concert canceled after alleged shooting threats
Man fatally shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
More News