Students at Paterson school forced to relocate due to partial ceiling collapse

PATERSON, NJ (WABC) -- A ceiling collapse at one Paterson school is forcing students to relocate in the first few days of classes.

Some students at PS 3 will head over to the Martin Luther King Jr. School after the ceiling collapse potentially exposed school employees to asbestos.

PS 3 was built 124 years ago and is in need of repairs. Plaster from the ceiling fell onto one employee's desk on July 28.

No one was hurt, but the incident raised concerns about asbestos.

District officials say the estimated $2.1 million repairs are currently on hold.

PS 3 students are being moved to three different schools, with kindergarten through second grade attending classes at the Dale Avenue School.

Third grade through eight grade are at the Martin Luther King Jr. School and special education classes are now being held at School 28.

Parents of PS 3 students are very frustrated.

They're just sugar coating. We're going to do this and that but not a definite answer," parent Erica Escobar said.

One high school students says she went to PS 3 years ago and nothing has changed.

Paterson is also one of a number of New Jersey schools doing an early dismissal on Thursday.

Students are being let out at 1 p.m. due to the September heat wave.

