Fat Joe donates $100K in brand-new clothes to South Bronx students during big back-to-school event

Rapper Fat Joe hosted a giveaway at a high school in the community where he grew up, giving away clothes and sneakers to the students. Reporter Sonia Rincon has more.

SOUTH BRONX (WABC) -- What's love got to do with it? For Fat Joe, it's all about love for his hometown.

The South Bronx native was out bright and early Thursday morning with the sole purpose of giving back to the kids in his community.

He held a back-to-school clothing drive at The Eagle Academy for Young Men. Students were shocked by the surprise of the Grammy-nominated artist, actor, and entrepreneur's appearance.

Fat Joe donated more than $100,000 worth of brand-new clothes to the students.

The clothes included sweatsuits, tracksuits, t-shirts, shorts, and sneakers and were given out to the high schoolers at The Eagle Academy, middle schoolers at I.S. 219 New Venture School, and elementary school kids at P.S. 146 Edward Collins.

P.S. 146 was actually Fat Joe's alma mater.

ALSO READ | How to find out if you have unclaimed money

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.