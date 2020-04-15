coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Decision on NJ schools likely on Thursday, Murphy says

Photo/ Shutterstock

TRENTON, New Jersey -- A decision on the status of New Jersey's schools is likely to come on Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

The state's more than 600 school districts are currently closed, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy suggested a reopening is not likely.

"We're trying to figure all that out," he said. "I just don't see - I take my cues from the health experts and I'll continue to - I don't see a normal, even if it were to take place, a normal gathering in the foreseeable future, and I would be the happiest guy on the planet if I'm wrong."

Schools have been closed since March 16.

Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.

