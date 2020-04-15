Coronavirus News: Decision on NJ schools likely on Thursday, Murphy says

The state's more than 600 school districts are currently closed, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Murphy suggested a reopening is not likely.
"We're trying to figure all that out," he said. "I just don't see - I take my cues from the health experts and I'll continue to - I don't see a normal, even if it were to take place, a normal gathering in the foreseeable future, and I would be the happiest guy on the planet if I'm wrong."
Schools have been closed since March 16.
Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.
