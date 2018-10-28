EDUCATION

Former Stony Brook dean donates $1 million to educate school cleaning staff

STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) --
A former dean at Stony Brook University will donate one million dollars to help educate the school's cleaning and housekeeping staff.

Frances Brisbane says the first person she met at Stony Brook was custodian Elsie Owens who gave her good advice, and became a lifelong friend.

The donation is meant to honor the custodian who befriended her nearly 50 years ago.

