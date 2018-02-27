EDUCATION

New Jersey students demand reinstatement of teacher suspended for discussing security concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 as students stage a walkout and protest march at Cherry Hill East on February 27, 2018.

By
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey --
Students from Cherry Hill High School East staged a walkout on Tuesday morning in response to the suspension of a beloved teacher.

Principal Dennis Perry had threatened to suspend those who participated.

Students and parents say history teacher Timothy Locke was simply talking about security concerns in the wake of the massacre in Florida and they want him brought back.

In addition to the walkout, a rally was held Monday morning at the high school to demand the teacher's immediate reinstatement.
EMBED More News Videos

Students rally for suspended Cherry Hill East teacher: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 26, 2018


Perry placed the history teacher on leave last week after a student became upset over Locke's discussion about his concerns that a similar incident to the one in Florida could happen at their school.

"He was bringing up current security issues at East and talking about the lack of safety here," said junior Taryn Runell.

Other students pointed out that the discussion Locke was having was a valid one, not only in fact, but in principle.

"If we don't have the right to talk about the controversial issue in our school system, then how are we going to move forward as a society, let alone a school system," said senior Adam Kriesman.

Locke, who was unavailable for comment on Monday, is a 59-year-old Iraq War Veteran who served in the Air Force. He tells parents, not only was he suspended, his bag was searched for weapons and he was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

"The idea of requiring him to take a psychiatric evaluation, it seems that they're trying to twist this around now and use this against him," said parent Eric Ascalon. "It's disgusting."

The school district superintendent declined to discuss the situation. Meanwhile, the matter does not appear to be going away.

"A lot of what the school here is doing is trying to shut out what happened in Florida, instead of saying 'this is what we have to do, this is what we're going do next,' how we can fix what we are doing," said sophomore Debbie Goldberg.

Some students are signing petitions to bring Locke back.

"Mr. Locke, if you're watching, we got your back," said senior Justin Prechodko.

The teacher's union did not offer commentary on the matter.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newseducationhigh schoolteacherschool safetyCherry HillCamden County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News