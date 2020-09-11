Cyber attacks in NJ hack virtual classrooms with pornography, threats against teachers

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Classes have already started in New Jersey, but for some, virtual learning is not going so smoothly.Cyber attacks are now targeting children online, and for the past few days, hackers have hijacked online classes with pornography and threats against teachers.It's happened several times in Paterson, prompting school administrators to jump into action."Unfortunately, there was cursing going," Paterson Superintendent Eileen Shafer said.The incident has now been reported to police and the local prosecutor, but everything is pointing to students being the culprits.Eileen shaferSuperintendent of paterson public schools.And if students are allowing trouble making friends into the virtual classroom, thee solution takes a technological fix.Chris lewisDir of business applications paterson schoolsThe district has had to deal with a lot since the pandemic hit. There were shortages of computers and worries about the virus spreading in schools, but even remote learning has its bugs.Students (2)There are penalties for those behind the hack, including suspensions and losing computer learning access. Officials say they are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior.Eileen shaferSuperintendent of paterson schools----------