New Jersey school district delays opening Monday after ransomware attack

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey school district was forced to delay its opening Monday after its computer system was infected with ransomware.Livingston Public Schools had a two-hour delayed opening after servers were compromised by an outside entity and were infected with ransomware.Superintendent Matthew Block confirmed the attack Sunday, saying it could take weeks to resolve and the district is taking steps to get access back.He did not say if the district would pay the ransom.Block said that while the schools' data is not lost, it is inaccessible until they can resolve the situation.In the meantime, a team of technology professionals are working to fix the problem. Internet access, email and college transcripts are not affected.Opening times:--Livingston High School opened at 9:50 a.m.--Elementary schools opened at 10:05 a.m.--Heritage Middle School opened at 10:20 a.m.--Mt. Pleasant Middle School opened at 10:35 a.m.--The a.m. session of PRIDE was canceled.A 7 p.m. meeting is also scheduled for Monday in the Livingston High School auditorium for parents to answer any questions.Block said he believes the attack came from outside the Livingston and the Livingston Public Schools community.----------