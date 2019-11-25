Education

New Jersey school district delays opening Monday after ransomware attack

By Eyewitness News
LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey school district was forced to delay its opening Monday after its computer system was infected with ransomware.

Livingston Public Schools had a two-hour delayed opening after servers were compromised by an outside entity and were infected with ransomware.

Superintendent Matthew Block confirmed the attack Sunday, saying it could take weeks to resolve and the district is taking steps to get access back.

He did not say if the district would pay the ransom.

Block said that while the schools' data is not lost, it is inaccessible until they can resolve the situation.

In the meantime, a team of technology professionals are working to fix the problem. Internet access, email and college transcripts are not affected.

Opening times:
--Livingston High School opened at 9:50 a.m.
--Elementary schools opened at 10:05 a.m.
--Heritage Middle School opened at 10:20 a.m.
--Mt. Pleasant Middle School opened at 10:35 a.m.
--The a.m. session of PRIDE was canceled.

A 7 p.m. meeting is also scheduled for Monday in the Livingston High School auditorium for parents to answer any questions.

Block said he believes the attack came from outside the Livingston and the Livingston Public Schools community.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlivingstonessex countyransomwareeducationcyberattackschool
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Tractor trailer overturns on Gowanus Expwy., dumps garbage; 1 hurt
Ferry service delays expected between NJ and Manhattan
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg to start presidential campaign
Show More
LI woman arrrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car
Crash closed southbound NJ Turnpike lanes in Woodbridge
Tiffany & Co. sold to French luxury giant for $16 billion
Rehearsals begin for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Bystanders, NYPD jump into action to save two trapped in burning car
More TOP STORIES News