Education

New York lawmakers hold hearing on elite high school testing

EMBED <>More Videos

Right now, only 9% of students entering specialized high schools are black or Hispanic.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State lawmakers will hold a public hearing Friday on the admissions process for New York City's elite high schools.

Mayor de Blasio is backing a plan to scrap the single admissions test for the city's specialized schools in an effort to fix racial disparity.

Right now, only 9% of students entering specialized high schools are black or Hispanic.

Parents who oppose the changes plan to hold a rally before the hearing.

The city council is considering half a dozen bills that would expand gifted and talented programs, which were cut back under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The chancellor and the mayor are facing criticism for considering changing the admission standards for the elite high schools. Specifically, much of that criticism is coming from Asian-American families who believe a test is the best standard.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citynew york city councilrace relationsnew york city schools
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbors furious after pins placed around NYC tree to deter dogs
Elderly woman dies in Upper East Side apartment fire
Search for masked gunmen in fatal Newark shooting
O'Neill calls for increased funding for 9/11 victims
Man attacks pregnant woman walking with friend, child in NJ
AccuWeather: Warmer with some showers
Video: Giant black bears fight in front of man's NJ home
Show More
Arsonist throws Molotov cocktail into family's car in NJ driveway
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Box truck dangles from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
DJ fired after tweet likening royal baby to chimp
Man arrested in 2017 stray bullet shooting of pregnant teen
More TOP STORIES News