New York City Schools replace 2-case rule with 4-cases in a week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10469727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced NYC Public Schools' replacement plan for the two-case rule.It's a multi-part plan that takes into account the number of cases and where the spread of COVID happened.One confirmed case in a classroom means that classroom goes virtual.Two or three cases in a week at a school means that there will be increased testing. It will double to 40%.The threshold for 10-day school closures includes:- 4 or more cases in a week- In different classrooms- Traced to known exposure in school"This consistency will do wonders for families, students, teachers, and principals," Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said. She added that the new closure rules will go into effect on Monday.More than 65,000 DOE employees have now been vaccinated in NYC.United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement in part, "This change will mean that while many classrooms will continue to close, the number of overall schools closed will decline, a repeated request of both teachers and parents."While this is a step forward, the most important fact in the public school opening debate is that the overwhelming majority -- some seven hundred thousand public school families - continue to opt for remote instruction."If we are going to have anything like a normal opening in September, the Mayor needs to find ways to assure them that our COVID precautions remain strong and that schools are safe for their children."