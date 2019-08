Panel recommends eliminating gifted programs at New York City schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A diversity panel appointed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to speak out Tuesday after recommending that the city eliminate its gifted programs at schools.In a report from the panel, they claim the popular programs promote racial and economic divisions.Instead, they propose replacing gifted programs with non-selective "magnet schools" open to students with varying academic abilities to encourage diversity. CLICK HERE to read the full report.----------