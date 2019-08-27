Education

Panel recommends eliminating gifted programs at New York City schools

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A diversity panel appointed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to speak out Tuesday after recommending that the city eliminate its gifted programs at schools.

In a report from the panel, they claim the popular programs promote racial and economic divisions.

Instead, they propose replacing gifted programs with non-selective "magnet schools" open to students with varying academic abilities to encourage diversity.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york cityeducationschooldiversitymayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man fires shots on LI school grounds in dispute over trees
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths, DA asks for adjournment
46 charged in massive NJ drug bust centered around social club
Man accused of asking NYC Imam to help execute terror attack
Man allegedly sneaks gun, clown mask into NYC job center
Tropical Storm Dorian approaches hurricane strength
Frontier to begin service at Newark Airport with $15 flights
Show More
13-year-old girl accidentally shot by brother in Queens park
2 men fatally shot in Queens, witnesses say gunman returned
Police investigate after Jewish man hit with rock in Brooklyn
Woman allegedly stabs man near Union Square subway station
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
More TOP STORIES News