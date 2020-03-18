Coronavirus Update: Paterson Schools hand out more than 5,700 meals to students

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Paterson Public Schools handed out more than 5,700 meals to students on the first day of their district-wide closure.The 5,744 meals were distributed at 12 sites throughout the city."The important thing is that children are getting their education and they're getting fed," Superintendent Eileen Shafer said. "I want to thank the nearly 200 volunteers who helped distribute food today. I urge parents to come to any one of our 12 distribution sites two pick up breakfast and lunch for their children. As many parents have said to us today, providing these meals gives them one less thing they need to be concerned about during this difficult time."Pickup for breakfast and lunch are being provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at designated sites throughout the Paterson.The distribution locations are:Ward 1:Paterson Fire Department (Northside Firehouse), 48 Temple StreetSeminary Baptist Church, 193 Haledon AvenueWard 2:Paterson Fire Department (Headquarters), 290 McBride AvenuePaterson Fire Department (Hillcrest Firehouse), 221 Union AvenueWard 3:Koinonoa Christian Ministry, 440 East 36th StreetWhite House/Recreation, 810 Broadway, Eastside ParkWard 4:Paterson Fire Department (Riverside Firehouse), 236 Lafayette StreetSt. Luke Baptist Church, 139 Carroll StreetWard 5:Paterson Fire Department (Madison Ave. Firehouse), 850 Madison AvenueMighty Sons of God, 77 Park AvenueWard 6:Paterson Fire Department (Lakeview Firehouse), 211 23rd AvenueSouthside Firehouse, 124 Getty Avenue