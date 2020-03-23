Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Remote learning begins, free meal sites open in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than one million New York City students begin remote learning on Monday.

Teachers had one week to prepare.

Administrators handed out hundreds of computers to students, although roughly a third still don't have one.

The Department of Education says it could be weeks before all city students have the technology needed to communicate with their teachers.

Also on Monday, 400 sites in New York City will open for students to get 3 meals a day.

You can find a location on the website schools.nyc.gov.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york citycoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19educationhigh schoolschoolnyc department of educationnyc newsvirusstudents
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York is on PAUSE as cases pass 15,000
Long Island reporting more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases
LIRR shuts down ticket offices during the COVID-19 outbreak
Connecticut to close all non-essential businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 deaths in NYC soar to 99, 57% increase from last count
New York is on PAUSE as cases pass 15,000
What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?
Gov. Murphy vows action to enforce NJ stay-at-home order
AccuWeather: Cold rain for most, snow for some
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Show More
Long Island reporting more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases
LIRR shuts down ticket offices during the COVID-19 outbreak
Connecticut to close all non-essential businesses
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
Congress to vote on relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
More TOP STORIES News