Coronavirus News: Remote learning begins, free meal sites open in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than one million New York City students begin remote learning on Monday.Teachers had one week to prepare.Administrators handed out hundreds of computers to students, although roughly a third still don't have one.The Department of Education says it could be weeks before all city students have the technology needed to communicate with their teachers.Also on Monday, 400 sites in New York City will open for students to get 3 meals a day.You can find a location on the website schools.nyc.gov