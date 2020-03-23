Coronavirus News: Remote learning begins, free meal sites open in New York City

Teachers had one week to prepare.
Administrators handed out hundreds of computers to students, although roughly a third still don't have one.
The Department of Education says it could be weeks before all city students have the technology needed to communicate with their teachers.
Also on Monday, 400 sites in New York City will open for students to get 3 meals a day.
You can find a location on the website schools.nyc.gov.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know