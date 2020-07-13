Reopen NY Schools: Here's what we know

A region must be in Phase 4 and the daily infection rate must remain below 5% using a 14-day average for schools to reopen.
Decisions on reopening school will be made during the first week of August.
Under those guidelines, across much of the state would be allowed to reopen.
New York City is still not in Phase 4 of reopening.
The governor slammed President Trump for trying to force states to reopen schools.
"He was wrong on the economic opening. He's wrong on reopening schools," Cuomo said. "The numbers show that our reopening strategy has worked."
Cuomo said that all decision regarding reopening will continue to be data-based.
"You don't hold your finger up and feel the wind... Look at the data. We test more, we have more data than any state. Look at the data," he said. "If you have the virus under control, we open. If you don't have the virus under control, then you can't reopen. Right, we're not going to use our children as a litmus test, and we're not going to going to put our children in a place where their health is endangered. It's that simple, common sense. And intelligence can still determine what we do, even in this crazy environment. We're not going to use our children as guinea pigs."
New York state is also establishing stringent guidelines for how schools can safely reopen.
Those guidelines include face masks when social distancing is not possible, regular cleaning of classrooms, COVID-19 screenings and contact tracing for anyone who gets infected.
Schools will be closed if the infection level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have unveiled their "Blended Learning" plan for the city's 1.1 million school children.
De Blasio says that he believes this plan will preserve "health and safety while maintaining an understanding that the best way to educate our kids is in the classroom."
