Rutgers alerts students to be on lookout for aggressive coyote

By Eyewitness News
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is an alert for students at Rutgers University to be on the lookout for an aggressive coyote.

Police say a coyote bit a man on Thursday morning along a trail near Rutgers Preserve on the Livingston Campus.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area.

