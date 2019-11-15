Rutgers alerts students to be on lookout for aggressive coyote

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is an alert for students at Rutgers University to be on the lookout for an aggressive coyote.
Police say a coyote bit a man on Thursday morning along a trail near Rutgers Preserve on the Livingston Campus.
The victim was not seriously hurt.
Police have stepped up patrols in the area.
