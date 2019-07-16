Taye Diggs donates $100,000 to New York City public school arts programs

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- While school is out for summer, some New York City public school students are taking part in a summer arts intensive. And Tuesday, they got to perform for actor Taye Diggs -- a star of Broadway and the big screen.
Diggs was in New York City for the annual AdoptAClassroom.org donation drive and made a $100,000 donation to the city arts programs.
"I wouldn't be where I am today were it not for the arts and the educators that helped shape me," he said.
Diggs presented the check on behalf of Burlington stores and AdoptAClassroom.org.
The money will be shared among six districts, spent strictly on supplies including art supplies and musical instruments.
It's the largest one-time donation since the AdoptAClassroom program started in 1998.
"You are true community partners," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said. "And AdoptAClassroom.org, if I had to say one thing about AdoptAClassroom.org, is I'm a fan."
And that money really does make a difference.
"I come from a family of educators and I teach myself, so I understand the passion that these teachers have that they're going into their own funds to help these students," Diggs said. "And I'm walking evidence of what can happen to people when they have access to a good education and support."
But he, like all educators, hope that ends and that there's more funding for the schools so that students can flourish.
In its third year, Burlington Stores and AdoptAClassroom.org are partnering during the back-to-school time frame to raise funds to help the more than 90% of classrooms across the country that lack the school supplies needed to create a positive and successful learning environment.
To date, the program has helped raise more than $3.6 million.
