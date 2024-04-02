Child found among guns, drugs in Bronx home occupied by several squatters

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested several suspected migrants who they found squatting with guns and drugs in the basement of a Bronx home.

The big bust happened last Wednesday when police received a call about a man with a gun just footsteps away from a school.

Officials say they chased 24-year-old Hector Desousa Villata, who is believed to be from Venezuela, into the home on Hull Avenue.

That is where police arrested him, long with seven other suspected migrants. One man, 22-year-old Javier Alborno, tried to flee with a weapon but was soon arrested.

When authorities obtained a search warrant, they found two more loaded guns, three loaded extended magazines, ammunition, and a bag of ketamine mixed with cocaine.

A 7-year-old child was also found in the home.

Desousa Villata and the others were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of controlled substance and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Officials say all of the men, but two were released without bail.

Desousa Villalta was already charged with attempted murder for shooting another person in the leg during an argument in Yonkers.

Several of the suspects are under investigation for other robberies, including a pattern in Bergen County.

